Fate uncertain for Idaho Mattress Firm stores

Mattress Firm, a Houston-based mattress chain, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, but it is unclear whether any Idaho stores are slated for the first round of 210 store closures announced Oct. 5.

The closure list in the bankruptcy documents includes a Mattress Firm in Nampa at 16375 N. Merchant Way, but there is no Mattress Firm store at that address. However, there is a nearby Mattress Firm at 16594 Midland Blvd.

“We signed a lease at 16375 N. Merchant Way Nampa, ID 83687, but never opened the store,” said G’Nai Blakemore, senior public relations manager at Mattress Firm. “We are continuing to work through the process over the next 45 to 60 days and will announce additional store closings throughout that time.”

The Merchant Way address was the only Idaho store listed Oct. 5, but Mattress Firm said the closure list could grow to 700 in coming weeks. Mattress Firm has more than 3,000 stores in 49 states.

Mattress Firm has 16 stores in Idaho, including 10 in the Treasure Valley, with four in Boise, two in Garden City, two in Meridian, two in Nampa, two in Coeur d’Alene and one each in Lewiston, Ammon, Pocatello and Twin Falls.

The four Boise locations are all clustered around Boise Towne Square, and the two in Garden City are across the street from each other. This curious dynamic emerged when Mattress Firm acquired the Sleep Train mattress chain and with it four Sleep Country and one Got Sleep? stores.

“Leading up to the holiday shopping season, we will exit up to 700 stores in certain markets where we have too many locations in close proximity to each other,” Mattress Firm executives wrote in a restructuring statement on the company website.