Andrew Hawes joins Snell & Wilmer

Andrew Hawes has joined Snell & Wilmer as counsel in the firm’s natural resources group. Hawes’s practice focuses on representing companies in the timber and other natural resource industries in real estate, government relations, land use and other areas of law. Previously, he served as of counsel for Jones Gledhill Fuhrman and Gourley. Prior to that, he spent 12 years as general counsel and general manager for Western Pacific Timber.

Hawes holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Denver and a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Idaho College of Law.