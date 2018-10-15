Quantcast
Driggs will build two bus stop shelters with federal transportation grant (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 15, 2018 0

The eastern Idaho city of Driggs received a $192,000 federal transportation grant to build passenger shelters and bus pullouts at two bus stops for workers commuting to Grand Targhee Resort and Jackson, Wyoming. The bus stops are located in the Valley Center subdivision at the north end of Driggs and at Fifth Street and Ski Valley ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

