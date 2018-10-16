Quantcast
Heather Sprague appointed to State of Idaho Workforce Development Council

By: IBR Staff October 16, 2018 0

Heather Sprague has been appointed by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter to a three-year term on the State of Idaho Workforce Development Council. Sprague is regional chief human resources officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System. She has 24 years of human resources experience, 11 of which were in health care, including seven years at Trinity’s Grand Rapids, Michigan, locations.

Sprague is a member of the education committee of the Idaho Hospital Association and holds a master’s degree in human resources and organizational development from Western Michigan University.

