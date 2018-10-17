Quantcast
IBR celebrates Excellence In Finance winners

By: IBR Staff October 17, 2018 0

The 2018 Excellence in Finance honorees. Photo by Pete Grady.

The Idaho Business Review celebrated some of the state’s top finance professionals on Oct. 11 at the annual Excellence In Finance awards event.

Fifteen honorees – top performers in the banking, corporate, investment and professional financial sectors – were recognized during a luncheon at Boise Centre.

“Our Excellence in Finance program began in 2013 as the name implies, we are honoring those who have achieved the highest level – of excellence – in their careers,” said IBR Associate Publisher Cindy Suffa at the awards presentation. “Our field of honorees is diverse, representing a spectrum of companies like Lamb Weston, Scentsy, Kount and the city of Meridian.”

Dave Myers, founder and CEO of Apex Leaders, a primary research firm focused exclusively on the needs of private equity, delivered a keynote address that highlighted the features of a positive company culture.

Photo by Pete Grady.

“Winning teams are about balance and so are businesses,” Myers said, stressing that successful companies hit a balance between outstanding culture and disciplined performance.

Myers also described three features of healthy companies: minimal politics and confusion, a high degree of morale and productivity, and very low turnover among good employees.

“The bond between colleagues is the single most important multiplier,” Myers said.

