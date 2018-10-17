Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Planning departments change national retail branding (access required)

Planning departments change national retail branding (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 17, 2018 0

If you’re heading for the McDonald’s in Hailey, don’t try looking for tall golden arches. They don’t exist. Similarly, the Albertsons grocery store on State Highway 75 doesn’t look like a typical Albertsons. Instead, it’s a plain beige-sided storefront, with a flat Albertsons logo on it. A number of Idaho cities, particularly resort communities like Hailey, have ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo