Charter school will fill empty Sears building in Chubbuck

By: Teya Vitu October 18, 2018 0

Public charter school Gem Prep Pocatello will fill the former Sears space at the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck that has been vacant for four years. Gem Prep is in a lease-to-own arrangement with Building Hope, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit that finances facilities for charter schools and is under contract to buy the Sears property from ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

