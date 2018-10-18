Quantcast
Sears will close at Boise Towne Square (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 18, 2018 0

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing by Sears Holdings Corp. on Oct. 15 includes the closure of the Sears store at the Boise Towne Square mall. The two remaining Kmarts in Idaho in Twin Falls and Lewiston were not on the closure list. Sears Holdings owns Sears and Kmart. “(Sears) Holdings will… close 142 unprofitable stores near ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

