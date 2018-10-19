Quantcast
Federal loan leads to new fire station in Osburn (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 19, 2018 0

Shoshone Fire Protection District No. 1 will build a new headquarters fire station in Osburn with a $1.9 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. Osburn is 43 miles east of Coeur d’Alene on Interstate 90. The firefighters serving the north Idaho cities of Osburn, Silverton and Wallace currently reside in a late-1950s/early-1960s fire ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

