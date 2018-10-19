Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Roundup 10.19.18 (access required)

Roundup 10.19.18 (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 19, 2018 0

Idaho Trust Bank leased 1,253 square feet at Eighth and Broad streets, Suite 884, in Boise. Kelly Schnebly and Mike Christensen of Colliers International facilitated this transaction. Sjobeck Inc, dba Custom Care Cleaners extended their lease of 1,176 square feet of retail space at 228 E. Plaza Drive, Suite D, in Eagle. Mallisa Jackson of Colliers ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo