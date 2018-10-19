Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Snacktivist Foods, Lumineye win Boise Startup Week pitch contests (access required)

Snacktivist Foods, Lumineye win Boise Startup Week pitch contests (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 19, 2018 0

Boise Startup Week this year included two pitch contests with $10,000 cash prizes for the winners - "Trailmix," focused on processed food products, and a more general startup contest. The winner of the Trailmix competition was Snacktivist Foods, a Coeur d'Alene company that creates egg-free and gluten-free baking and flour mixes. Snacktivist Foods received $10,000 and placement ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo