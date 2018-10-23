Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Breakfast Series / Breakfast Series report – Urban in Idaho: Smart planning for future growth (access required)

Breakfast Series report – Urban in Idaho: Smart planning for future growth (access required)

By: Kim Burgess October 23, 2018 0

Introduction Idaho is growing fast, by some counts faster than any other state, and the growth is concentrated in the southwestern counties. The population boom brings prosperity, change and challenges. For instance, this summer, the median price for Canyon and Ada county houses hit record highs of $230,000 and $300,000, respectively. At IBR’s Oct. 2 "Urban in ...

About Kim Burgess

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo