Brian O’Morrow appointed senior director of executive education at Boise State University

Brian O’Morrow has been promoted to senior director of executive education and Master of Business Administration programs for working professionals at the College of Business and Economics at Boise State University. O’Morrow previously served as director of the professional and online MBA programs, where he launched new graduate program offerings, managed curriculum redesign initiatives and increased retention rates.
