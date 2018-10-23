Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Brian O’Morrow appointed senior director of executive education at Boise State University

Brian O’Morrow appointed senior director of executive education at Boise State University

By: IBR Staff October 23, 2018 0

Brian O’Morrow has been promoted to senior director of executive education and Master of Business Administration programs for working professionals at the College of Business and Economics at Boise State University. O’Morrow previously served as director of the professional and online MBA programs, where he launched new graduate program offerings, managed curriculum redesign initiatives and increased retention rates.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo