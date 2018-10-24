Aubrey Presha named regional director of employer strategy for Saint Alphonsus Health System

Aubrey Presha, Jr. has been named regional director of employer strategy for Saint Alphonsus Health System. He joins Saint Alphonsus from SSM Health Wisconsin where he completed a post-graduate administrative fellowship and served as regional strategic planner. Presha has also served in various positions with Adventist Health System in Florida, Cardinal Health in Texas and Baycare Health System in Florida.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in technology management and development from St. Petersburg College in Clearwater, Florida, and a master’s degree in health administration from Ohio University. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the National Association of Health Services Executives and the Healthcare Financial Management Association.