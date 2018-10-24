Quantcast
CCDC gets ready to embark on two new urban renewal districts (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 24, 2018 0

With 30 years of official urban renewal ended Sept. 30 in the heart of downtown Boise, the Capital City Development Corp. is now simultaneously embarking on two new, very different urban renewal districts. CCDC by the end of the year expects to launch an 194-acre Shoreline District urban renewal district to jump-start developers to build some ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

