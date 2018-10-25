Quantcast
Boys & Girls Clubs unveils much larger cafeteria in Garden City (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 25, 2018 0

The first 20 years saw the small cafeteria get more and more crowded over time at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County’s Moseley Center in Garden City as the population relentlessly multiplied. With more than 300 kids using the organization's main facility, the 900-square-foot cafeteria could comfortably feed no more than 75 children at a ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

