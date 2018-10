Brian Elliott has joined SOVRN Creative as client relationship manager. Elliott will focus on new client relationships in Boise and Helena, Montana. He has 10 years of experience as a brand influencer in the action sports industry for Yamaha Motor Corporations, Transition Bicycles, Grenade Gloves, ESPN, NBC Sports, Backcountry.com, Motosport.com and NASCAR /ISC. Elliot studied small business development at Babson College.