Jackie Cole joins Zions Bank as senior assistant manager of Wood River Valley branch

Jackie Cole has joined Zions Bank as senior assistant manager of the Wood River Valley branch in Ketchum. Cole has 13 years of banking experience and recently worked as a relationship manager in U.S. Bank’s wealth management group. She has served as a member of the Ketchum Arts Commission and as a volunteer for the Sun Valley Center for the Arts. Cole is a graduate of the College of Idaho.
