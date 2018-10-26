Jackie Cole joins Zions Bank as senior assistant manager of Wood River Valley branch

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff October 26, 2018 0

Jackie Cole has joined Zions Bank as senior assistant manager of the Wood River Valley branch in Ketchum. Cole has 13 years of banking experience and recently worked as a relationship manager in U.S. Bank’s wealth management group. She has served as a member of the Ketchum Arts Commission and as a volunteer for the Sun Valley Center for the Arts. Cole is a graduate of the College of Idaho.

