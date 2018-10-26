Steve Storey named market president and Idaho market leader at KeyBank

Steven Storey has been named market president and market leader for Idaho at KeyBank. Previously, Storey served as senior vice president of commercial banking and market leader for Home Street Bank in Spokane, Washington, and northern Idaho. Prior to that, he served as senior vice president and private bank director for Umpqua Bank and as senior vice president wealth management regional director for Wells Fargo Bank.

Storey holds a bachelor’s degree in urban planning from Eastern Washington University and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School. He serves on the boards of the Eastern Washington University Foundation, the First Tee of the Inland Northwest and Ronald McDonald House Charities in Spokane, Washington.