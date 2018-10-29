Quantcast
Boise Police will have a downtown station (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 29, 2018 0

The Boise Police Department will convert the Lucky Dog Tavern in downtown’s West End into a new substation and microdistrict. One lieutenant, two sergeants and 23 officers, including seven bicycles officers, will work from the Lucky Dog Tavern property at 2223 W. Fairview Avenue, according to Alison Tate, BPD operations support commander. Police expect to move into the 4,344-square-foot ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

