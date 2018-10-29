Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Broch Cliff, Allie Napiontek join TitleOne in Boise.

Broch Cliff, Allie Napiontek join TitleOne in Boise.

By: IBR Staff October 29, 2018 0

Broch Cliff

Broch Cliff has joined TitleOne as a business strategist. He previously served as an intern on the marketing team. He has four years of customer service and sales experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in history from The College of Idaho.

Allie Napiontek

Allie Napiontek has joined TitleOne as an escrow officer in the company’s Boise office. She has eight years of real estate industry knowledge, including both residential and commercial transactions. Napiontek also has 10 years of customer service experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Boise State University.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo