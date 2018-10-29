Broch Cliff, Allie Napiontek join TitleOne in Boise.

Broch Cliff has joined TitleOne as a business strategist. He previously served as an intern on the marketing team. He has four years of customer service and sales experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in history from The College of Idaho.

Allie Napiontek has joined TitleOne as an escrow officer in the company’s Boise office. She has eight years of real estate industry knowledge, including both residential and commercial transactions. Napiontek also has 10 years of customer service experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Boise State University.