Dean Bennett appointed administrative partner at Holland & Hart’s Boise office

Dean Bennett has been appointed administrative partner for Holland & Hart’s Boise office. He succeeds Brian Hansen, who served in the position for three and a half years. Bennett’s practice focuses on representing clients in various labor and employment related disputes. He represents employers in court and before state and federal agencies to resolve wage and hour claims as well as claims of discrimination, retaliation and wrongful discharge. He joined Holland & Hart in 2008.

Bennett holds a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Idaho College of Law.