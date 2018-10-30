Quantcast
Love at first sight for dockless scooters in Boise

By: Teya Vitu October 30, 2018 0

Dockless scooter sharing caught on immediately in Boise, as riders clocked nearly enough mileage to circle the world in the first week. The 225 to 250 Lime scooters, depending on the day, amassed 11,364 miles from the Oct. 18 launch date through Oct. 24, according to Aaron Kindall, Lime’s operations manager in Boise and Meridian, while ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

