Home / News / Business News / Soroptimist International of Boise seeks applications for Live Your Dream Awards (access required)

By: Kim Burgess October 30, 2018 0

Soroptimist International of Boise, a 501(c)(3) volunteer organization dedicated to enhancing the status of women and girls locally, nationally and internationally, is seeking applications for their annual Live Your Dream Awards. Soroptimist International of Boise club is providing three cash awards this year -- $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000 -- to women who are the primary financial ...

