New DOL opinion letters offer employers guidance

After nearly a 10-year hiatus, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recently issued three formal opinion letters, setting forth its views on various wage-and-hour issues addressed to the WHD by interested parties. Opinion letters represent official WHD policy and are provided to help employers, employees and other members of the public understand their ...

