Ada County Idaho Assessor’s Office awarded Certificate of Excellence in Assessment Administration

The International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) presented the Ada County, Idaho Assessor’s Office with a recertification Certificate of Excellence in Assessment Administration. IAAO’s Certificate of Excellence in Assessment Administration recognizes governmental units and individuals involved with assessment that integrate best practices in the workplace. This certificate was presented during a ceremony at the IAAO 84th Annual International Conference on Assessment Administration at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sept. 24.