IBR launches tech email newsletter, revives health care industry coverage

As part of its continuing evolution, the Idaho Business Review is launching a new technology email newsletter and reviving coverage of the health care industry.

The changes leverage the unique expertise of the IBR’s editorial staff.

Reporter Sharon Fisher will be primarily responsible for the technology email newsletter, which will be delivered to subscribers every Wednesday. Fisher is a tech industry veteran who spent two decades in Silicon Valley working for publications ranging from Byte to Unix World. In addition, she served as a research director for the world-renowned analyst company Gartner Inc. and contracted for several years with the Economist Intelligence Unit, where she was an award-winning technology blogger.

Fisher has also authored or co-authored a number of technology books. She earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and is a member of the Internet Press Guild.

Reporter Steve Sinovic – a former editor at business journals in Reno, Nevada, and Santa Barbara, California – will take on health care, a beat he has covered since 1997. In his most recent position as a business reporter at the Albuquerque Journal, Sinovic wrote front page stories on topics like Medicaid, hospital expansions and staffing issues.

Sinovic will also cover commercial real estate and transportation, both areas where he is expert. Earlier this year, his Albuquerque Journal story “Retail in the doldrums” received second-place in the Top of the Rockies newspaper contest for Business General Reporting.

Sinovic replaces longtime IBR reporter Teya Vitu, who is moving on to a position at The New Mexican, Santa Fe’s daily newspaper.