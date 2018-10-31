Quantcast
University of Idaho's McCall Outdoor Science School honored with UEDA Award of Excellence

By: IBR Staff October 31, 2018 0

(l-r) Julia Potter, Michael Satz, Lee Vierling, Jana Jones, Meredith Jaeger, Charles Buck and Dan Ripke. Photo courtesy of University of Idaho.

The University of Idaho’s McCall Outdoor Science School (MOSS) was awarded a University Economic Development Associated (UEDA) Award of Excellence on Oct. 22. The award was presented at the 2018 UEDA Annual Summit in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. MOSS brings outdoor learning to over 2,100 K-12 students and educators across Idaho annually, providing STEM education programming in communities.

About IBR Staff

