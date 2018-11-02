Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Federal government gets involved in ongoing Micron-China case (access required)

Federal government gets involved in ongoing Micron-China case (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 2, 2018 0

A recent federal indictment against three employees of two Chinese companies, alleging that they stole intellectual property from Boise chip manufacturer Micron, is another in a series of ongoing espionage claims and counterclaims between the two countries. “It’s not too big a surprise,” said Jim Handy, general director of Objective Analysis, in Los Gatos, California, attributing ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo