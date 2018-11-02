Happy Day Brands donates to the Idaho Foodbank

Happy Day Brands donated 100,000 gluten-free oatmeal servings to the Idaho Foodbank’s School Pantry Program on Oct. 25. Happy Day co-founders Mark and Jeanette Priddy volunteered with Albertsons Intermountain Division President John Colgrove, as well as Gineal Davidson and Kathy Holland. Jacksons Food Stores’ Regional Manager Brody Kesler-Mauch, category manager Tai VanNewkirk and local store managers Elena Corona and Ryan Pulver joined several Happy Day brand ambassadors in helping pack up the oatmeal donations distribution by the Foodbank.