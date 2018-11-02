Isaac Avila joins, Bree Wells promoted at Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors

Isaac Avila has joined Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors as a brokerage research administrator. Avila will be responsible for market research and data reporting on commercial properties in Idaho. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business economics from the University of Idaho.

Bree Wells has been promoted to the position of sales associate in the Boise office. Wells previously served as a brokerage administrative assistant for three years until she was promoted to branch operations coordinator. She holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology with an emphasis in criminology and minors in psychology and justice policy issues from the University of Idaho as well as a master’s degree in business administration from Northwest Nazarene University.