Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Roundup 11.2.18 (access required)

Roundup 11.2.18 (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 2, 2018 0

TNT Door & Millwork Inc. renewed 8,000 square feet of industrial space at 11400 W. Executive Drive in Boise. Chris Pearson, SIOR, of Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate facilitated this transaction. Funnel 33, Inc. leased 4,319 square feet in Rivershore Place, located at 775 S. Rivershore Lane in Eagle.  Al Marino, SIOR, of Thornton Oliver ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo