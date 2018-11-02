Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / U.S. Bank to lay off 1 percent of workforce; Idaho effect uncertain (access required)

U.S. Bank to lay off 1 percent of workforce; Idaho effect uncertain (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 2, 2018 0

Like Wells Fargo earlier this fall, U.S. Bancorp, which operates in Idaho and other states as U.S. Bank, said it plans to lay off a number of workers, approximately 1 percent of its total workforce of 74,000. The Minneapolis-based bank would not say what effect it would have on Idaho. The company attributed the move to ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo