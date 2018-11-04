Nampa Costco raises funds for St. Luke’s Nampa NICU
By: IBR Staff
November 4, 2018
Idaho Business Review
Nampa Costco’s Merchandizing Manager Kasey Ames signs the check (left) with Costco Front End Supervisor Eric Dirksen (right). Photo courtesy of St. Luke’s Health System.
Nampa Costco raised $78,354 for St. Luke’s Nampa neonatal intensive care unit as part of its “A Children’s Miracle” campaign. The donation will provide baby items for new parents, breastfeeding supplies and other patient assistance.