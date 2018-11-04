Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Good Works / Nampa Costco raises funds for St. Luke’s Nampa NICU

Nampa Costco raises funds for St. Luke’s Nampa NICU

By: IBR Staff November 4, 2018 0

Nampa Costco’s Merchandizing Manager Kasey Ames signs the check (left) with Costco Front End Supervisor Eric Dirksen (right). Photo courtesy of St. Luke’s Health System.

Nampa Costco raised $78,354 for St. Luke’s Nampa neonatal intensive care unit as part of its “A Children’s Miracle” campaign. The donation will provide baby items for new parents, breastfeeding supplies and other patient assistance.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo