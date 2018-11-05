Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Bryce Jensen joins Parsons Behle & Latimer in Boise

Bryce Jensen joins Parsons Behle & Latimer in Boise

By: IBR Staff November 5, 2018 0

Bryce Jensen has joined Parsons Behle & Latimer’s Boise office in its litigation, trials and appeals practice group. Jensen holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Boise State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School. During law school, Jensen served as an intern for the Honorable B. Lynn Winmill of the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho. After graduation, he spent a year clerking for the Honorable N. Randy Smith on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo