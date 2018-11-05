Bryce Jensen joins Parsons Behle & Latimer in Boise

Bryce Jensen has joined Parsons Behle & Latimer’s Boise office in its litigation, trials and appeals practice group. Jensen holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Boise State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School. During law school, Jensen served as an intern for the Honorable B. Lynn Winmill of the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho. After graduation, he spent a year clerking for the Honorable N. Randy Smith on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.