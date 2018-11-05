Quantcast
Episciences builds new skin care manufacturing facility (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 5, 2018 0

By the end of the year, Boise-based Episciences Inc. will be able to triple production of its skin care products with the opening of a new manufacturing center across the street from its current property on Emerald Street. Episciences is relocating manufacturing from its 5,536-square-foot headquarters building to the new 18,446-square-foot building now in the closing ...

