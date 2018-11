John Viernes has joined McAlvain Companies as director of environmental, health, safety and risk management services. He has 30 years of construction industry experience and has worked for Tutor Perini, PCL Construction and American Honda Motor Co.

Viernes holds a degree in occupational safety and health from Columbia Southern University and is a construction health/safety technician with the Board of Certified Safety Professionals. He is also a former U.S. Coast Guard Master Mariner.