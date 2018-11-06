Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Pocatello is on the verge of major Northgate home, tech, retail, office project (access required)

Pocatello is on the verge of major Northgate home, tech, retail, office project (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 6, 2018 0

Before you can build, you need a road. Olympus Drive now reaches north into the ambitious Northgate development that proposes as many as 10,000 new homes and a 1- -million-square-foot technology park along with an array of retail and office opportunities for the north edge of Pocatello and east edge of Chubbuck. Northgate is an unprecedented public-private ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo