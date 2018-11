Shayne Nope was appointed Twin Falls city attorney on Nov. 5 by the Twin Falls City Council. Nope has served as the deputy city attorney for the City of Twin Falls since 2014. He has worked with the Idaho Municipal Attorneys Association since 2012 and currently serves as the association’s president.

Nope holds a bachelor’s degree from the Marriott School of Business at Brigham Young University and a law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law.