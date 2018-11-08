Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Business community hopeful after election results (access required)

Business community hopeful after election results (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 8, 2018 0

Results of the Nov. 6 election in Idaho, with the victory of Lt. Gov. Brad Little as governor, signaled pretty much a continuation of policies of the past 12 years. “On the most part, it’s ‘keep on truckin’,’” said Rick Ritter, lab director for Meridian incubator New Ventures Lab. Little is much more of a Republican in ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo