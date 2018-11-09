Quantcast
BVR Burgers leased the former Gyro Shack space at 2817 W. Overland Road in Boise. Bob Mitchell, CSM, and Holly Chetwood, CCIM, of Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate facilitated this transaction. Northwest Fire & Security leased 2,260 square feet of industrial space at 216 W. 38th Street in Boise. Chris Pearson, SIOR, and Gavin Phillips ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

