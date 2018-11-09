Todd Armstrong, Brian Atkinson, Ryan Rosston promoted at The Masonry Center

Todd Armstrong, Brian Atkinson and Ryan Rosston have been promoted at The Masonry Center.

Todd Armstrong was promoted to vice president of finance and accounting. Armstrong joined The Masonry Center’s parent company, Orchard Partners, in 2017 as the general manager. Armstrong will focus on budgeting, cost control and compliance and risk management.

Brian Atkinson has been appointed the new company president. Atkinson joined The Masonry Center in 2007 as a regional sales manager in the Pocatello branch. In 2016, he was advanced to the role of sales manager. As president, Atkinson will be responsible for five regional offices and oversee the operations, sales and marketing of each division.

Ryan Rosston was promoted to vice president of commercial sales. Rosston previously held the role of operations manager and regional manager. He will manage the strategic planning and execution, business development and operational efficiency of the commercial division.