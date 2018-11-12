Dan Jones, Pepi Ursillo promoted at HDR Engineering

Dan Jones and Pepi Ursillo have been promoted at HDR Engineering.

Jones was promoted to Idaho roadway section manager. He has been with HDR since 2015 and previously served as transportation project manager. Jones has 13 years of experience in roadway, interstate and interchange designs. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from Utah State University.

Ursillo was promoted to Idaho water business group manager. He has been with HDR since 2008 and previously served as wastewater project manager. Ursillo has 20 years of experience in the water and wastewater industry. He holds a bachelor’s in civil engineering from the University of Massachusetts and a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Vanderbilt University.