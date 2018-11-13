April Robinson, Mariah Schoolcraft join TitleOne

April Robinson has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Caldwell office. Robinson has three years of title and escrow experience, as well as experience working at several vineyards in the Willamette Valley. Robinson holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations and advertising from University of Oregon.

Mariah Schoolcraft has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Jerome office. Schoolcraft has four years of customer service experience and attended the College of Southern Idaho.