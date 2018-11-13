Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / April Robinson, Mariah Schoolcraft join TitleOne

April Robinson, Mariah Schoolcraft join TitleOne

By: IBR Staff November 13, 2018 0

April Robinson

April Robinson has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Caldwell office. Robinson has three years of title and escrow experience, as well as experience working at several vineyards in the Willamette Valley. Robinson holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations and advertising from University of Oregon.

Mariah Schoolcraft

Mariah Schoolcraft has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Jerome office. Schoolcraft has four years of customer service experience and attended the College of Southern Idaho.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo