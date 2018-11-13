Episciences celebrates grand opening of Boise facility
November 13, 2018
(l-r) Episciences COO Chad Thayer, Hong Kong distributor Andrew Cheong, United Kingdom distributor Dr. Hilary Allan, Episciences CEO Dr. Carl Thornfeldt, Marlene Thornfeldt, United Kingdom distributor Paul Edwards, Polish distributors Leszek and Jowita Bernàs, Episciences CFO Robert Thornfeldt, Episciences board of directors member Jeff Davis. Photo courtesy of Episciences.
Episciences in Boise celebrated the completion of a new manufacturing facility on Nov. 2 with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. International distributors from Hong Kong, Poland and the United Kingdom were in attendance, as well as local employees and members of the Boise business community.