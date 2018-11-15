Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Camp Rainbow Gold to acquire Soldier Mountain Ranch and Resort (access required)

Camp Rainbow Gold to acquire Soldier Mountain Ranch and Resort (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic November 15, 2018 0

Camp Rainbow Gold said it has entered into an agreement to acquire Soldier Mountain Ranch and Resort. The proposed $1.3 million purchase includes approximately 150 acres and 26 buildings, including 21 cabins. “Camp Rainbow Gold is optimistically exploring this property and considering every detail to ensure it’s the right fit for us,” said Elizabeth Lizberg, executive director, ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo