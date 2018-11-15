Evans Keane employees volunteer at Boise’s Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Center
By: IBR Staff
November 15, 2018
12:43 pm Thu, November 15, 2018
Idaho Business Review
Jan Michaelson, a legal assistant at Evans Keane, paints a wall at the Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Center. Photo courtesy of Evans Keane.
Employees from Evans Keane participated in a global day of service by volunteering at Boise’s Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Center. The day of service was launched by Ford Motor Company’s Legal Alliance for Women to focus on organizations supporting the well-being of women and girls.