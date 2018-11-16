Quantcast
Roundup 11.16.18 (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic November 16, 2018

Chad Olsen sold Verraso Village at 2885, 2975 and 3025 N. Records Ave. in Meridian. Renée Raymes and Patrick Raymes with National Broker Connect represented the seller in this transaction. Franklin Street LLC purchased 2,695 square feet of office space at 824 W. Franklin St. in Boise. Jamie Anderson of Colliers International represented the seller. Hoyt Michener of ...

