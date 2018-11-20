Quantcast
ISU students, staff and alumni create murals for Pocatello Terry First project

ISU students, staff and alumni create murals for Pocatello Terry First project

By: IBR Staff November 20, 2018 0

ISU students and faculty created three murals in Pocatello for the Terry First project. Photo courtesy of ISU.

Idaho State University undergraduate and graduate painting students, art alumni, professors Laura Ahola-Young and Naomi Velasquez, adjunct professor Rebecca Merkley and Pocatello artist Lana Gribas worked on three murals installed on the side of a building on the corner of First Avenue and Carter Street in Pocatello as part of the Terry First project, a collaboration between ISU and Old Town Pocatello. The project aims to improve the streetscape of Terry Street and First Avenue and create a lively, traversable corridor between ISU and Old Town.

