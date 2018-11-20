ISU students, staff and alumni create murals for Pocatello Terry First project

Idaho State University undergraduate and graduate painting students, art alumni, professors Laura Ahola-Young and Naomi Velasquez, adjunct professor Rebecca Merkley and Pocatello artist Lana Gribas worked on three murals installed on the side of a building on the corner of First Avenue and Carter Street in Pocatello as part of the Terry First project, a collaboration between ISU and Old Town Pocatello. The project aims to improve the streetscape of Terry Street and First Avenue and create a lively, traversable corridor between ISU and Old Town.