Main Street Bella raises $8,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County
November 20, 2018
November 20, 2018
12:12 pm Tue, November 20, 2018
Idaho Business Review
Main Street Bella has raised over $8,000 so far for the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County as part of its goal to raise $10,000 by the end of 2018. Photo courtesy of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County.
Fashion company Main Street Bella has raised over $8,000 so far for the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County as part of its goal to raise $10,000 by the end of 2018. Main Street Bella hosts virtual fundraisers and donates 10 percent of product sales to local nonprofits.