Main Street Bella raises $8,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County

Main Street Bella raises $8,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County

By: IBR Staff November 20, 2018 0

Main Street Bella has raised over $8,000 so far for the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County as part of its goal to raise $10,000 by the end of 2018. Photo courtesy of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County.

Fashion company Main Street Bella has raised over $8,000 so far for the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County as part of its goal to raise $10,000 by the end of 2018. Main Street Bella hosts virtual fundraisers and donates 10 percent of product sales to local nonprofits.

